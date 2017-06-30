Manuel Artime Theater
When the major venues are a little too overwhelming, you can turn to the charms of intimate Manuel Artime Theater. With a sloping floor that makes for great views, this 839-seat spot lends its stage to dance, theater, opera and symphonic performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|16 hr
|Real Thomas
|2
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|harlemqueen72
|1,660
|Community News (Apr '14)
|Thu
|KyTeacher
|2
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Thu
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|Jul 5
|oakie
|1
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Jul 4
|C Kersey
|15
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC