Jayhawk team directing theater's future
Kelley, who leads TreanorHL's Historic Preservation Studio, has managed or reviewed every preservation project undertaken by the firm. He believes in the viability of historic and older structures and their importance to a community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC