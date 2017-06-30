Iraqi Model Tortured and Murdered For...

Iraqi Model Tortured and Murdered For Being 'a Beauty King'

Iraqi actor Karar Noshi, a graduate of Baghdad University's College of Fine Arts who worked at a local theater, was reportedly kidnapped, tortured for two days, murdered and had his body dumped on Palestine Street, a public road in central Baghdad. Facebook commenters said that Noshi was killed for having long blond hair, wearing tight clothes and for "appearing" gay, though Noshi's sexual identity remains unclear.

