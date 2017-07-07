Hey, St. Louis: You Are Missing Some ...

Hey, St. Louis: You Are Missing Some Really Good Theater

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: River Front Times

A few months ago, I saw a production of Hamlet as part of Shake38, a St. Louis-only fest of Shakespeare's 38 plays performed all over the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... 13 hr Real Thomas 2
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) 15 hr harlemqueen72 1,660
News Community News (Apr '14) Thu KyTeacher 2
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Thu Chicagoan by Birth 5
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... Jul 5 oakie 1
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Jul 4 C Kersey 15
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 30 Valerie 22
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC