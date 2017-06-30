Here's what Kamal Haasan has to say about Tamil Nadu theater strike
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Monday said Tamil filmdom will speak with 'one voice' on the ongoing cinema theaters shutdown in the state following the government's decision to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax over the newly implemented GST. The Goods and Services Tax came into effect from July 1. told the media: "The entire industry is gathering together and we shall speak as one voice soon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC