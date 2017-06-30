Here's what Kamal Haasan has to say about Tamil Nadu theater strike

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Monday said Tamil filmdom will speak with 'one voice' on the ongoing cinema theaters shutdown in the state following the government's decision to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax over the newly implemented GST. The Goods and Services Tax came into effect from July 1. told the media: "The entire industry is gathering together and we shall speak as one voice soon."

