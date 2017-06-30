Henderson youth returns to Apollo Theater
Sam Cooke, Spencer Taylor, Michael Jackson - 11-year-old Zephaniah Young, of Henderson, grew up decades apart from those names. Last week Zephaniah emulated a young Michael Jackson, taking the Apollo Theater stage in New York City for amateur night to earn him a spot to return for the next round.
