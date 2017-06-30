Fendi stuns with Jenner and Hadid fur show to cap couture
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were employed with devastating effect by design Maestro Karl Lagerfeld to cap Paris Haute Couture Week in Fendi's dramatic color-infused fur collection. Exuberant Lagerfeld, 83, made light of the spectacle's theater venue by making not one bow - but three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|5 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|18 hr
|oakie
|1
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|15
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC