Estate of beloved art patron settled 13 minutes ago

A weathered sign reading "Theatre Victoria" still hangs at 206 E. Constitution St., one of the properties given to the partner of Rubin Frels after years of legal dispute over the deceased arts patron's estate. "Now that this estate is settled, we really hope to see renovations," Mary Helen Barrick, executive director of the Victoria Main Street Program, said this week.

