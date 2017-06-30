Dunstable Theater takes the stage
Launched after a lengthy planning period and with full-scale productions still on the drawing board, the DTC has secured a spot on-stage at Pepperell's FireFest today. With area performers lined up to showcase an array of specialties, DTC's Musical Review promises the kind of splashy kickoff a fledgling theater group needs to get its name in circulation and its shows on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Fri
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC