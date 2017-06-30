Dunstable Theater takes the stage

Launched after a lengthy planning period and with full-scale productions still on the drawing board, the DTC has secured a spot on-stage at Pepperell's FireFest today. With area performers lined up to showcase an array of specialties, DTC's Musical Review promises the kind of splashy kickoff a fledgling theater group needs to get its name in circulation and its shows on the road.

