Claudia DiMartino's it's Only Lipstick Opens Thursday At The Whitefire Theater
Back by popular demand, accomplished actress Claudia DiMartino once again shares her touching, moving and hilarious story of leaving the corporate world to pursue her dreams. During her 22-year career in the beauty and cosmetics industry, when Claudia DiMartino found herself exhausted and working around the clock or when colleagues stressed out over projects, she would often say, "It's only lipstick."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC