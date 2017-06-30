C&L's Saturday Night Sci Fi Theater: Things To Come
My favorite answer to the question "When was the Golden Age of SF?" is "The Golden Age of science fiction is twelve", because twelve is just about the perfect age to get hooked on the stuff. For most of its history, SF was an unloved, outcast genre that was never intended to be prophetic.
