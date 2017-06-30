Bay Street Theater Presents 'Intimate Apparel' July 4 - July 30
July 3, 2017 - Bay Street Theater is pleased to present INTIMATE APPAREL by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony nominee Lynn Nottage and directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. Kelly McCreary, currently one of the stars of Grey's Anatomy on ABC, stars as Esther Mills.
