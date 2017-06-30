Arts Council Seeks Theater Lease Renewal
The Arts Council of the Valley is looking to secure its use of the Court Square Theater for the next decade. The local arts organization and the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which owns the space, are nearing an agreement on an addendum to the council's lease that would extend its control of the theater for 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC