'America's Got Talent' laps the television field
Much to NBC's delight, there really hasn't been much competition for "America's Got Talent" as the summer's favourite television show. Last week's version of the competition was seen by 12.4 million people, the Nielsen company said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community News (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|KyTeacher
|2
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Thu
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|Wed
|oakie
|1
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|15
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC