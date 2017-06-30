5 Vacation Ideas for Theater Lovers

5 Vacation Ideas for Theater Lovers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Heading to New York City to catch a riveting show on Broadway may be at the top of your bucket list, but there are a multitude of ways to add a live performance to your next trip in other flourishing arts-driven destinations across the country. Whether you want to enjoy an immersive theater experience or tap into a new and exciting theater scene, there are plenty of creative and emerging places showcasing acclaimed productions in cutting-edge venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... 11 hr Chicagoan by Birth 5
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... Wed oakie 1
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Tue C Kersey 15
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 30 Valerie 22
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... Jun 29 Paul 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC