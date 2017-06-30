5 Vacation Ideas for Theater Lovers
Heading to New York City to catch a riveting show on Broadway may be at the top of your bucket list, but there are a multitude of ways to add a live performance to your next trip in other flourishing arts-driven destinations across the country. Whether you want to enjoy an immersive theater experience or tap into a new and exciting theater scene, there are plenty of creative and emerging places showcasing acclaimed productions in cutting-edge venues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|11 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|Wed
|oakie
|1
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|15
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC