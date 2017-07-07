5 founder's awards among honors at th...

5 founder's awards among honors at theater's meeting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Jackson County Community Theatre's recent annual meeting included the presentation of the Slim Callis Founder's Award to five people. The award is given "to those who, through their gifts of leadership, dedication, talent and devotion to Jackson County Community Theatre, have fostered the vision of JCCT's founder, A.R. 'Slim' Callis," according to a news release from the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... 10 hr Real Thomas 2
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) 12 hr harlemqueen72 1,660
News Community News (Apr '14) Thu KyTeacher 2
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Thu Chicagoan by Birth 5
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... Jul 5 oakie 1
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Jul 4 C Kersey 15
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 30 Valerie 22
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC