5 founder's awards among honors at theater's meeting

Jackson County Community Theatre's recent annual meeting included the presentation of the Slim Callis Founder's Award to five people. The award is given "to those who, through their gifts of leadership, dedication, talent and devotion to Jackson County Community Theatre, have fostered the vision of JCCT's founder, A.R. 'Slim' Callis," according to a news release from the organization.

