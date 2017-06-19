Yale dean on leave over offensive Yel...

Yale dean on leave over offensive Yelp reviews leaves post

Read more: Yahoo!

A Yale University dean who was placed on leave over offensive reviews she posted on Yelp has left her position at the Ivy League institution, school officials said Tuesday. Pierson College Dean June Chu last month issued a public apology for the reviews including one that referred to customers of a local restaurant as "white trash."

Chicago, IL

