Utahns can see members of this prolific theater family in...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Stefan Espinosa with son Sebastian, with his wife Vanessa Ballam, and Michael Ballam, who runs the company and is playing Henry VIII in a new musical at the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan. The Salt Lake Tribune) Stefan Espinosa with son Sebastian, with his wife Vanessa Ballam, and Michael Ballam, who runs the company and is playing Henry VIII in a new musical at the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|22 hr
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Thu
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC