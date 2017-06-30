Utahns can see members of this prolific theater family in...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Stefan Espinosa with son Sebastian, with his wife Vanessa Ballam, and Michael Ballam, who runs the company and is playing Henry VIII in a new musical at the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan. The Salt Lake Tribune) Stefan Espinosa with son Sebastian, with his wife Vanessa Ballam, and Michael Ballam, who runs the company and is playing Henry VIII in a new musical at the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.