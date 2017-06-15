Under St. Marks Theater to Present En...

Under St. Marks Theater to Present Enticing Eighteen Monologue and Scene Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The long awaited Enticing Eighteen: Monologue and Scene Showcase will be presented at Under St. Marks Theater on June 21st at 6 30 pm and runs for 1 h 30 minutes. The show will be headlining Tegan Mordt and Jarred Harper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... 7 hr okimar 5
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) 14 hr Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Wed Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Jun 13 totallydisgusted 1
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... Jun 12 twist 2
News CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi... Jun 12 kid 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC