TV, films turning to young girls for ...

TV, films turning to young girls for their new action stars

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

From the murderous Laura in "Logan" to the mysterious Eleven in "Stranger Things" to the audacious determination of Mija in "Okja," opening Wednesday, powerful young girls are starring in mainstream action fare like never before. Though Nancy Drew was solving mysteries in the 1930s and Buffy slayed vampires all through high school in the late 1990s, young girls are rarely shown as heroes in programs aimed at general audiences, said Mary Celeste Kearney, director of gender studies and a professor of film, television and theater at University of Notre Dame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... 3 hr Paul 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 10 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Jun 25 Defeat maxine War... 2
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC