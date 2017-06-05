Tony Awards 2017: Kevin Spacey brings the laughs
The "House of Cards" star took the stage as the host of the 71st Annual Tony Awards for the very first time. He kicked off the show with a little help from his fellow Hollywood stars and joked that he wasn't anywhere near the first choice to host the show.
