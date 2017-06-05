Tony Awards 2017: 'Dear Evan,' 'Oslo' win big; Bette Midler refuses to be silenced

"Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, has won the biggest theater popularity contest -- winning the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards along with five other statuettes, including best score, book and top actor honors for Ben Platt. The show came into the night as the second-leading Tony nominee but ended up on top, with a revival of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler next with four Tonys.

