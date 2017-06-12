Time Warner CEO supports theatera s Trump-inspired a Julius Caesara killing
Fleeing sponsors and an attack on congressional Republicans has not shaken Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes' support for New York's Public Theater. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America dropped support for the Big Apple's Public Theater after the notoriety of its reworking "Julius Caesar" to have the titular character - assassination scene included - be inspired by President Trump.
