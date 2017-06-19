Threats to wife of Trump-like 'Caesar' play director probed
Police said Wednesday director Oskar Eustis' wife filed a complaint June 9 saying she received threatening phone messages she believes were related to the play. Delta and Bank of America pulled their sponsorships of the Public Theater.
