Threats to wife of Trump-like 'Caesar...

Threats to wife of Trump-like 'Caesar' play director probed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Julius Caesar in our times 22 hr Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Jun 13 totallydisgusted 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC