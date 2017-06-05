theater
Star wattage will burn bright at the 2010 Tony Awards with Denzel Washington, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kelsey Grammer among those receiving nominations Tuesday. Washington and Law were each cited for best actor performances in Fences and Hamlet, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Fri
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Fri
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC