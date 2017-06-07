Theater Works Presents Great Songs fr...

Theater Works Presents Great Songs from Bomb Shows Featuring Kelli James and James May

Broadway star Kelli James joins forces with Broadway Conductor James May once again on the Theater Works stage for Great Songs From Bomb Shows on Saturday, June 24 at 7pm in the McMillin Theater of the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Best known at Theater Works for their dynamic presentation of LES MISERABLES last season, Kelli James and James May team up once again for this cabaret-style evening bringing to life incredible songs with solos, duets, and chorus numbers from musicals that didn't make it big.

