Theater Talk: Get Happy, or catch Hay Fever, or click on a Light in the Piazza
You don't have to go out of town to catch good theater in June and some lovely leading ladies. Tonight's long awaited openings include Noel Coward's HAY FEVER with Josephine Hogan at the Irish Classical, LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with the Second Generation Theatre's Debbie Pappas Sham at the Lancaster Opera House, and GET HAPPY with Sara Kovacsi, a celebration of Mr. "Over the Rainbow" Harold Arlen, Buffalo's own, which opens at Theatre of the Mist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|60
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|May 24
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC