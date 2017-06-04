Theater Resources Unlimited and The Playroom Theatre present the TRU June Panel -Survival Strategies for Non-Profits, and the Current Funding Environment on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 7:30pm at The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th Street, 8th floor, NYC 10036. For more details, visit http://truonline.org/events/survival-strategies/ .

