Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump criticism

11 hrs ago

The Public Theater is refusing to back down after backlash over its production of "Julius Caesar" that portrays a Donald Trump-like dictator in a business suit with a long tie who gets knifed to death onstage. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorship of the Public's version of the play, but in a statement Monday the theatre said it stands behind the production.

