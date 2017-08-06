Theater: Pennsylvania Shakespeare Fes...

Theater: Pennsylvania Shakespeare Fest offers comic spin on Sherlock Holmes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

Greg Wood as Sherlock Holmes, Carl N. Wallnau as Dr. Watson and Jacob Dresch as Sir Charles Baskerville in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University. SHOT ON 6/8/17 Greg Wood as Sherlock Holmes, Carl N. Wallnau as Dr. Watson and Jacob Dresch as Sir Charles Baskerville in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) 28 min Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... 11 hr Dippy do wah 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... 15 hr Truth 3
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Tue Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Tue totallydisgusted 1
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... Jun 12 twist 2
News CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi... Jun 12 kid 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC