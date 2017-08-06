Theater: Pennsylvania Shakespeare Fest offers comic spin on Sherlock Holmes

Greg Wood as Sherlock Holmes, Carl N. Wallnau as Dr. Watson and Jacob Dresch as Sir Charles Baskerville in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University. SHOT ON 6/8/17 Greg Wood as Sherlock Holmes, Carl N. Wallnau as Dr. Watson and Jacob Dresch as Sir Charles Baskerville in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.