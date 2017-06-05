Theater On The Edge Presents Superior Donuts

Local actor Sean Philippe will be making his stage debut alongside the theater's resident ensemble cast members Allan Whitehead, Marco DiGeorge and Zack Roundy in Tracy Letts ' 2008 comedy-drama Superior Donuts. The nine-person ensemble also features Cecilia Gazzara, Mark Kelly, Robb Maus, Nelia Lake and Anthony Belevtsov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.