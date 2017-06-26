Theater Jobs Skew White and Male, Study Finds
Women and minority actors and stage managers are getting fewer jobs and often wind up in lower-paying shows than white male theater artists, according to a new study by Actors' Equity . The study, released as the union is increasing its focus on diversity issues, is based on an examination of employment data for shows that opened between 2013 and 2015.
