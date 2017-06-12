THEATER: - I Hate Hamlet' auditions coming to Engle Lane
Community Players of Streator has set auditions for the comedy "I Hate Hamlet" for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, in the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts at Engle Lane, 1012 Columbus Road. Director Larry Kelsey will cast three men and three women; no previous theatrical experience is required.
