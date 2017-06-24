Theater hosting auditions for 'Baskerville'
Jackson County Community Theatre will conduct auditions for the first mainstage show of its 2017-18 season, "Baskerville," at 7 p.m. July 16 to 17 at the Royal Off-the-Square Theatre, 121 W. Walnut St., Brownstown. "Baskerville" is Ken Ludwig's adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes mystery "The Hound of the Baskervilles."
