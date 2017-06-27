Theater festival founder is named 201...

Theater festival founder is named 2017 Distinguished Citizen

19 hrs ago Read more: Spirit of Jefferson Advocate

Ed Herendeen, the founder and producing director of the Contemporary American Theater Festival accepts his award as the 2017 Chuck Ellison Distinguished Citizen at the June 21 Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at the Bavarian Inn. With him are chamber President Amy Panzarella and Christine Snyder, the managing editor of the Spirit of Jefferson.

