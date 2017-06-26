The Theater People Podcast Chats with ANASTASIA's Derek Klena
For the podcast, Klena tells all about creating the role of Dmitri in the new Broadway production alongside his friend and CARRIE: THE MUSICAL co-star Christy Altomare. He also shares stories from earlier in his career including having to choose between sports and acting in college, being 'discovered' by Scott Wittman, and working with the great director Joe Mantello on DOGFIGHT and WICKED.
