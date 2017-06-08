The Theater Bug presents If I Were You a New Original Musical
"If I Were You" is an original musical by Cori Anne Laemmel and Laura Ma tula that follows one year in the life of four young people who do not know each other, but share something in common. They were all born on the same day.
