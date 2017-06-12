The story of Canal Street's Vitascope Hall, the world's first movie theater
An image of Vitascope Hall at 623 Canal Street in New Orleans, as published in the July 15, 1916, edition of the trade journal The Moving Picture World. Opened in July of 1896 by businessman William Rock, the business is recognized as the first-ever permanent, for-profit movie theater in the world.
