The Latest: Plenty of celebs on hand at Tony rehearsals
Theater fans who got up early to see Tony Award rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall got to see some real-life celebrities practicing their lines. Some stars like Glenn Close, Sally Field and Lin-Manuel Miranda even got extended bursts of applause from the sleepy crowd.
