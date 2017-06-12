The Latest: Director of 'Julius Caesar' addresses audience
In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|12 hr
|twist
|2
|CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi...
|13 hr
|kid
|1
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Jun 9
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC