The Latest: 'Dear Evan Hansen' wins best musical Tony

"Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, has won the biggest theater popularity contest - winning the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards. The show centers on a profoundly lonely 17-year-old who fabricates a prior friendship with a classmate who has just committed suicide.

