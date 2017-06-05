The Hofners will be among 20 bands performing at the "Fab 4 Music...
The Hofners will be among 20 bands performing at the "Fab 4 Music Festival" at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Saturday, June 10. The Hofners will be among 20 bands performing at the "Fab 4 Music Festival" at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Saturday, June 10. The festival, taking place at the Toyota Oakdale Theater , features memorabilia vendors, food trucks and 20 tribute bands, including Mystery Tour, Penny Lane and The Hofners. Drummer Mike "Ringo" Streeto, who founded the Hofners, shared more via email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|3 hr
|Silk_the_Absent1
|3
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC