Tehran theaters to welcome audience for French plays

A group composed of Iranian students of the French language will stage Albert Camus' play of the Absurd "The Misunderstanding" in its original language at Baran Theater for seven nights beginning July 1. "I have been always been interested in Camus' works," director Javad Molania told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday. "I wanted to stage the play a few years ago, but I could not obtain cultural officials' permission as they argued that the story of the play is bitter," he added.

