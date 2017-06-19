Tehran theaters to welcome audience for French plays
A group composed of Iranian students of the French language will stage Albert Camus' play of the Absurd "The Misunderstanding" in its original language at Baran Theater for seven nights beginning July 1. "I have been always been interested in Camus' works," director Javad Molania told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday. "I wanted to stage the play a few years ago, but I could not obtain cultural officials' permission as they argued that the story of the play is bitter," he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julius Caesar in our times
|10 hr
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Jun 13
|totallydisgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC