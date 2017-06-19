Take Your Dog to the Movies! Ny Dog Film Festival coming to Admiral Theater
Another special movie event to look forward to this summer: The second annual New York Dog Film Festival will stop at West Seattle's Admiral Theater on Sunday, August 6th. And part of the proceeds will benefit West Seattle-based Furry Faces Foundation .
