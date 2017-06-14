Sun-Times Theatre Critic Hedy Weiss Under Fire For 'Racism, Homophobia & Body Shaming'
Veteran Sun-Times theatre critic Hedy Weiss is generating some stern, serious criticism of her own. In the wake of her controversial review of Steppenwolf's production of Pass Over , an online petition urging companies to stop inviting Weiss to their productions has emerged.
