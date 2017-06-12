Successful Aging: Do men and women se...

Successful Aging: Do men and women seek same gender role models?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Last we week we discussed a conversation between a group of highly effective men and women focusing on retirement and transitions. The men are members of the Life Transition Group; the women are from Project Renewment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... 9 hr twist 2
News CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi... 9 hr kid 1
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
News What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F... Jun 9 Reality Speaks 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Jun 9 ABMESSINA1947 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC