Stars of Theater, Ballet Align in Balmain Spring 2018 Front Row

DOUBLE DAZZLE: At Balmain , the French stars of ballet and theater competed with the designs of Olivier Rousteing for the audience's attention as he showcased a very Gallic collection in the gilded dcor of the hotel Potocki. Fresh from the performance of "Renaissance" , a 27-minute ballet for 16 dancers to a violin concerto by Mendelssohn and written by Sbastien Bertaud, principal dancer Dorothe Gilbert, one of the "toiles" of the Paris Opera, was a vision of grace in a Balmain creation, an emerald green draped jumpsuit.

