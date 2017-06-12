Spider-Man's E3 panel halted by fire in theater
Insomniac Games and Marvel Entertainment were scheduled to host one of the most anticipated sessions of the first day of the E3 Coliseum: a panel about Insomniac's PlayStation 4-exclusive game Spider-Man . But they had to suspend their chat a few minutes in, when a minor emergency arose in the theater.
