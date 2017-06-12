Singer Javier Colon, winner of NBC's "The Voice," performs the role of a runaway slave in "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" June 15-17 in Fairfield. Singer Javier Colon, winner of NBC's "The Voice," performs the role of a runaway slave in "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" June 15-17 in Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.